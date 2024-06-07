Educational conference starts in Chattogram

A two-day-long educational conference titled "Envisioning Education for the 21st Century: A Pathway to Innovation and Inclusion," organised by Frobel Academy and Frobel Play School, started today (7 June) noon at the Navy Convention Centre in Chattogram.

More than a thousand teachers and educators from public and private educational institutions in the city are participating in the conference, where visionary educators, reformers, and thought leaders from Dhaka, Chattogram, and India are sharing their forward-looking perspectives on education in the 21st century.

This conference was organised to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Frobel Play School as a gift to the city.

Professor Dr Syed Md Golam Faruk, member of the Public Service Commission, Bangladesh, served as the chief guest at the inauguration session.

Special guests included Chattogram Development Authority Chairman Mohammad Yonus, Chattogram City Corporation Acting Mayor Afroza Kalam, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) Director (Planning & Development Wing) Professor Dr AQM Shafiul Azam, Primary Education Board Deputy Director Professor Dr Shafikul Islam, DSHE Assistant Director (Planning & Development) S M Shafiul Alam, Secondary & Higher Secondary Board Inspector of Schools Dr Biplob Ganguly, National Academy for Autism & Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Project Director Professor Dr Sudhangshu Ranjan Roy, BSRM Chairman Alihussain Akberali, and PHP Family Founder & Chairman Alhaj Sufi Mohamed Mizanur Rahman.

The Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowful sent his best wishes for the conference.

Huwra Tehseen Zohair, the principal and director of Frobel Academy and Frobel Play School said, "As Frobel Play School celebrates its 20-year journey, we find ourselves reflecting on the incredible success and blessings we have received. In gratitude, this has led to the organization of this conference, which aligns with the urgent need for transformation in the education sector.

"We are aware of our national education policy, which emphasises the development of skills, innovative teaching practices, experiential learning, technology integration, and inclusion. These elements are essential for preparing our future generations to thrive in a world that values creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, inclusion, and adaptability. We wish to collaborate with our government to realize the dream of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for an inclusive society and a skilled workforce that can proudly represent Bangladesh globally," she added.

The conference is designed with five panel discussions and four sessions. It will focus on innovative teaching methodologies, inclusive education, the role of technology in learning, and preparing students for a future that values creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, inclusion, and adaptability. The event seeks to chart a bold course for the future of education, emphasizing student-centred learning, technological integration, and inclusivity through keynote speeches, panel discussions, and collaborative sessions.

Notable keynote speakers include Kiran Sethi, founder of Riverside School, Ahmedabad, India; Dr Geet Oberoi, founder of Orkids, Delhi, India; Masarrat Tavawala, founder of Sunderji Global Academia, Pune, India; E K Shaji, founder of Jodogyan, India; Shams Jaber, Founder of Tech Academy, Bangladesh; Bidisha Roy Das of Anjuman and Footprint Centre; Dr Somnath Saha, Assistant Professor & Lead of the Teacher Professional Development Programme at BRAC IED, BRAC University; Mirza Mohammad Didarul Anam, assistant professor (Education) OSD, DSHE; and Abu Saif Ansari, director of Business and Program Development at Sesame Workshop Bangladesh.