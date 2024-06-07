President goes to hometown Pabna Sunday on four-day visit

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will go to his hometown Pabna on Sunday (9 June) on a four-day visit to attend several programmes, including holding view exchange meetings with local business leaders, government officials and elected representatives.

"The president will leave for Pabna on Sunday noon on a four-day visit. He will hold view-exchange meetings with a cross-section of people and different professional bodies in the town," President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS today (7 June).

BSS Pabna correspondent said a festive mood has been prevailing in and around the Pabna town centering the arrival of President Shahabuddin in his hometown.

The district administration is ready to ensure foolproof security on this occasion.

Locals along with the political leaders and workers and common people are eagerly waiting to receive the President at his ancestral home.

The president is scheduled to return to Dhaka on 12 June.