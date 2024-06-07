Nayeemul Islam Khan appointed as PM’s Press Secretary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 June, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 03:43 pm

Related News

Nayeemul Islam Khan appointed as PM’s Press Secretary

The Prime Minister's Office issued a gazette notification in this regard to the Ministry of Public Administration on 6 June. 

TBS Report
07 June, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 03:43 pm
Nayeemul Islam Khan. Photo: Collected
Nayeemul Islam Khan. Photo: Collected

Nayeemul Islam Khan has been appointed as the Press Secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

Previously serving as the Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office, Khan will now receive a fixed monthly salary of Tk78,000 and other government benefits. 

The Prime Minister's Office issued a gazette notification in this regard to the Ministry of Public Administration on 6 June. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As per the issued gazette, he has been appointed with the rank of secretary for the duration of the prime minister's tenure or as per her satisfaction (whichever comes first).

 

Top News

Emeritus Editor Nayeemul Islam Khan / PM press secretary / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

6h | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

17h | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

16h | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

18h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Focus on development of sports

Focus on development of sports

17h | Videos
Budget in brief

Budget in brief

18h | Videos
MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

18h | Videos
Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

19h | Videos