Nayeemul Islam Khan appointed as PM’s Press Secretary

Nayeemul Islam Khan has been appointed as the Press Secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Previously serving as the Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office, Khan will now receive a fixed monthly salary of Tk78,000 and other government benefits.

The Prime Minister's Office issued a gazette notification in this regard to the Ministry of Public Administration on 6 June.

As per the issued gazette, he has been appointed with the rank of secretary for the duration of the prime minister's tenure or as per her satisfaction (whichever comes first).