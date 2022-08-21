GP, Teletalk launch new unlimited data packages

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 09:00 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has launched four new unlimited data packages through the private mobile phone operator Grameenphone Ltd and the state-owned Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd.

The packages launched by Grameenphone Ltd are 40GB data for Tk1,199 and 15GB for Tk549.

Besides, Teletalk has launched 6GB data package at Tk127 and 26GB at Tk309. The information was disclosed in a press release issued by the commission Sunday (21 August).

Earlier on 28 April, according to the instructions of BTRC, the country's mobile operators provided the first unlimited data packages in the market.

Other operators will also introduce new unlimited data packages in phases, per the media release.

Customers enjoying unlimited data packages will follow the existing SIM recycle process and guidelines as applicable.

