BTRC inks Tk8.77cr contract with auditor to audit Banglalink

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has signed a contract worth Tk8.77 crore with Masih Muhith Haque & Co – a leading chartered accountancy firm in the country – for carrying out an audit on Banglalink, the nation's third-largest mobile operator.

The auditor has been given a six-month period to conduct the audit on Banglalink.

After having two of Bangladesh's largest mobile operators Grameenphone and Robi Axiata audited, the regulator now has its eyes on Banglalink, BTRC sources told The Business Standard.

Aftab Md Rashedul Wadud, director (Finance, Accounts & Revenue Division) of BTRC and Masih Malik Chowdhury signed the contract on behalf of their respective organisation on Tuesday.

BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder chaired the contract signing ceremony.

In 2018, the BTRC conducted separate audits on two leading operators Grameenphone and Robi, and claimed Tk12,579 crore and Tk867.24 crore in dues against each of them respectively.

To realise the disputed audit claims, the regulator stopped permitting Grameenphone and Robi from making new investments from July 2019, thwarting their quality of service.

After a long tussle, both operators secured a relief from the BTRC's restrictions by depositing Tk2,000 crore and Tk138 crore respectively as per the High Court's directives.