BTRC holds spectrum allocation auction

Telecom

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 01:12 pm

The auction began under the presidentship of BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder in the capital's Intercontinental Dhaka at 11am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) is holding a spectrum auction for allocating radio frequencies to mobile operators in the country.

The auction began under the presidentship of BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder in the capital's Intercontinental Dhaka at 11am and will continue through the day.

The government eyes a minimum revenue of Tk9,180 crore by auctioning 180MHz spectrum for 5G and other technology from 2.3GHz and 2.5GHz.

This time BTRC is auctioning 60MHz spectrum in six blocks from 2.3GHz (2300-2400 MHz) bands and 120MHz spectrum in 12 blocks from 2.6GHz (2500-2690 MHz) bands.

The floor price per Megahertz has been fixed at $6 million. However, the price per spectrum could go up during the auction, as in the last auction the price increased from $27 million to $46.75 million per MHz.

The leading telecom companies in the country - Grameenphone, Robi, Banglalink, Teletalk – took part in the auction.

In a notice published by BTRC on 3 March, the regulatory body had instructed all telecom operators to begin test runs for the 5G spectrum within six months of the auction.

Last year, the government earned the highest Tk7,634 crore by assigning a total of 27.4MHz spectrum from 1800MHz and 2100MHz bands.

After the last auction, Grameenphone has 47.4MHz of the spectrum, Robi 44MHz, Banglalink 40MHz, and Teletalk 25.2MHz in three different bands.

According to the BTRC, Grameenphone, the country's largest mobile phone operator, still has the lowest spectrum coverage for its users. Over 17 lakh Grameenphone subscribers are currently occupying each MHz of the spectrum.

The second-largest operator, Robi, serves 11 lakh subscribers with the same frequency while Banglalink has nine lakh users in each MHz of the spectrum.

