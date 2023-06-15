Grameenphone pays Tk1,163cr dues to BTRC

Telecom

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 09:57 pm

Grameenphone pays Tk1,163cr dues to BTRC

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 09:57 pm
Grameenphone pays Tk1,163cr dues to BTRC

Following the directives of the Supreme Court, Grameenphone has paid Tk1,163 crore to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) as value-added tax (VAT) on 2G spectrum renewal and licence fees.

Grameenphone's spokesperson Hossain Sadat told TBS, "On the first of this month, Grameenphone received the certified copy of the judgement passed by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court regarding the issue."

Back in 2011-12, Grameenphone, Robi and Banglalink filed separate cases against BTRC for its 100% revenue claim on the telecom operators' 2G spectrum and licence fees.

On 10 January 2023, the Supreme Court ordered the three companies to pay up Tk2,354 crore in total as outstanding VAT on 2G spectrum and licence fees.

"In accordance with the said judgement, Grameenphone has handed over pay orders to the BTRC," Sadat said.

According to BTRC data, Banglalink's due is Tk625.27 crore, Robi Tk565.58 crore, and Airtel Tk59.05 crore.

Robi officials said the company will pay the dues after getting a certified copy of the Supreme Court judgement.

