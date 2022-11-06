Grameenphone can't sell new or old SIM cards: BTRC

After indefinitely suspending new Grameenphone SIM card sale, BTRC now says the telecom operator cannot sell old SIM cards either.

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder made the announcement at a programme held at BTRC building on Sunday.

He said BTRC's approval – a week ago – to Grameenphone for selling 13 lakh old SIM cards has been suspended today (6 November).

On 29 June, 2022, BTRC placed an indefinite suspension on new Grameenphone SIM card sale due to the operator's "failure to provide quality service".

BTRC imposed the indefinite suspension on Grameenphone as it is not providing quality service to its users despite repeatedly being asked to do so, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar told UNB at the time.

"The telecom company has no intention to provide quality service, as it is not doing anything to fix the problems that its subscribers are facing," he said.