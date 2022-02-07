Teenager among 2 killed in UP election violence in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 03:13 pm

Teenager among 2 killed in UP election violence in Ctg

The deceased have been identified as Sukkur, 40, in the Bajalia area and a Tafisul, 13 in the Nalua area

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 03:13 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

At least two persons, including a teenager, were killed in UP polls violence in Chattogram's Satkania today.

The deceased have been identified as Sukkur, 40, in the Bajalia area and a Tafisul, 13 in the Nalua area, said Satkania Police Station Duty Officer Chandan Kumar. 

According to locals, a clash broke out between the followers of two chairman candidates - Awami League's Akhter Hossain and independent candidate Jasim Uddin at around 10 am.

7th phase UP polls underway 

A clash ensued when supporters of the two chairman candidates wanted to take control of two polling centres, leaving two dead.

Following the incident, voting was declared closed at Khagaria Ganipara Government Primary School centre and Khagaria Union Parishad centre in Khagaria Union.

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

The voting began at 8am Monday at 1,350 polling stations in 138 UPs and will continue till 4pm without any break.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being used in nine UPs, while in others there are traditional ballot papers.

There are more than 2.45 million voters with 5,874 candidates contesting the elections.

A total of 5,874 candidates, including 576 chairman contenders, are in the electoral race in the 138 UPs, joint secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat SM Asaduzzaman said on Sunday. But 71 contestants, including 11 chairman candidates, have already been elected unopposed, finding no rival candidate against their post.

