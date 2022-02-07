7th phase UP polls underway 

Voting is underway for the seventh phase of local body elections to 138 Union Parishads (UPs) in 24 upazilas of 20 districts.

The voting began at 8am Monday at 1,350 polling stations and will continue till 4pm without any break.

Out of 138 UPs, electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being used in nine UPs, while in others there are traditional ballot papers.

There are more than 2.45 million voters with 5,874 candidates contesting the elections.

A total of 5,874 candidates, including 576 chairman contenders, are in the electoral race in the 138 UPs, joint secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat SM Asaduzzaman said on Sunday. But 71 contestants, including 11 chairman candidates, have already been elected unopposed, finding no rival candidate against their post.

Two sides clash in Satkania

UP elections in the Khagaria Union Parishad of Satkania, Chattogram, was marred by gunfire between the two parties in the morning.

The clash broke out between the followers of two chairman candidates - Awami League's Akhter Hossain and independent candidate Jasim Uddin.

Following the incident, voting was declared closed at Khagaria Ganipara Government Primary School centre and Khagaria Union Parishad centre in Khagaria Union.

According to locals, around 10 am, the supporters of the two chairman candidates wanted to take control of the two centres, a fight broke out between the two parties. At one point, both sides started firing. At that time, voters fled in panic.

The situation came under control with the help of the police and RAB after about an hour.

On December 29 last, the EC announced the schedule for the 7th phase countrywide UP election.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers expired on 12 January last.

Among the 138 Ups, 24 are in Cumilla, 19 in Rangamati, 17 in Rangpur, 16 in Chattogram, 11 in Mymensingh, nine in Kishoreganj, eight in Noakhali, seven in Sunamganj, six in Patuakhali, five in Khagrachhari, three in Bandarban, two each in Thakurgaon, Nilphamari, Joypurhat, and Sirajganj, one each in Chuadanga, Jhenaidah, Pirojpur, Sylhet and Cox's Bazar.