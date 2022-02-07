7th phase UP polls underway 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 12:57 pm

Related News

7th phase UP polls underway 

EVMs being used in nine UPs

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 12:57 pm
A voter casting vote at a polling centre in Rangamati. Photo: UNB
A voter casting vote at a polling centre in Rangamati. Photo: UNB

Voting is underway for the seventh phase of local body elections to 138 Union Parishads (UPs) in 24 upazilas of 20 districts.

The voting began at 8am Monday at 1,350 polling stations and will continue till 4pm without any break.

Out of 138 UPs, electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being used in nine UPs, while in others there are traditional ballot papers.

There are more than 2.45 million voters with 5,874 candidates contesting the elections.

A total of 5,874 candidates, including 576 chairman contenders, are in the electoral race in the 138 UPs, joint secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat SM Asaduzzaman said on Sunday. But 71 contestants, including 11 chairman candidates, have already been elected unopposed, finding no rival candidate against their post.

Two sides clash in Satkania

UP elections in the Khagaria Union Parishad of Satkania, Chattogram, was marred by gunfire between the two parties in the morning.

The clash broke out between the followers of two chairman candidates - Awami League's Akhter Hossain and independent candidate Jasim Uddin.

Following the incident, voting was declared closed at Khagaria Ganipara Government Primary School centre and Khagaria Union Parishad centre in Khagaria Union.

According to locals, around 10 am, the supporters of the two chairman candidates wanted to take control of the two centres, a fight broke out between the two parties. At one point, both sides started firing. At that time, voters fled in panic.

The situation came under control with the help of the police and RAB after about an hour.

On December 29 last, the EC announced the schedule for the 7th phase countrywide UP election.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers expired on 12 January last.

Among the 138 Ups, 24 are in Cumilla, 19 in Rangamati, 17 in Rangpur, 16 in Chattogram, 11 in Mymensingh, nine in Kishoreganj, eight in Noakhali, seven in Sunamganj, six in Patuakhali, five in Khagrachhari, three in Bandarban, two each in Thakurgaon, Nilphamari, Joypurhat, and Sirajganj, one each in Chuadanga, Jhenaidah, Pirojpur, Sylhet and Cox's Bazar. 

Top News / Politics

Bangladesh / election / UP polls / 7th phase of UP polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

1h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

2h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

2h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

17h | Videos
Omicron originated from mice

Omicron originated from mice

18h | Videos
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

18h | Videos
Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places