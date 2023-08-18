Teenage siblings die as boat capsizes in face of strong wind

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 August, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2023, 08:40 pm

Related News

Teenage siblings die as boat capsizes in face of strong wind

TBS Report
18 August, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2023, 08:40 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Two siblings met a tragic fate during a boat trip in their grandparents' village in Chauddagram of Cumilla.

Twenty-year-old Aranya Akhtar and her younger brother Tanvir Rahman, 16, drowned in the Dakatia River when their boat capsized amidst strong wind.

The incident unfolded shortly after 11am on Friday (18 August) in Khatra village of Gunavati union within the upazila.

According to local sources, Tanveer and Aranya's family resides in Dhaka. They had gone to visit their grandmother's house in Khatra village. During their visit, the two siblings, accompanied by three others, embarked on a boat ride along the river. In the middle of the river, the boat overturned and sank due to the force of the strong wind.

While three occupants, including their cousin, managed to swim to the shore, Tanveer and Aranya, not knowing how to swim, were unable to make it to the shore.

Firefighters retrieved Tanveer's body around 2:30pm, and Aranya's body was recovered around 5pm this afternoon.

Chauddagram Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC), Shubo Ranjan Chakma, said the bodies of the siblings will be handed over to their families following legal procedures.

Top News

boat capsize

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country