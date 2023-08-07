Munshiganj trawler capsize: Another child's body recovered from river

Rescue operations resumed on 6 August morning for the missing victims of a trawler capsize in Munshiganj. Photo: Md Moinuddin Ahmed Shumon

The body of another child has been recovered in the incident of a picnic trawler sinking after colliding with a bulkhead in Munshiganj's Louhajanj upazila, pushing up the total number of deaths to eight.

The body was found on Monday (7 August) at around 6am floating in the branch river of Padma near Subachani Bazar, two kilometres away from the spot of the accident.

"The fire service and BIWTA team are continuing to search for missing persons," Koyes Ahammed, station officer of Munshiganj Louhajanj Fire Station, told The Business Standard.

"The administration previously informed that eight other bodies were found. However, when the administration was going to give out Tk25,000 for the burial of the dead, it came to know that one name had been written twice."

Earlier, on Saturday, the trawler with 46 passengers on board sank in the tributary of the Padma River after being hit by a bulkhead.

A case has been filed against six people including the bulkhead owner in connection with the trawler capsized.

Rubel Sheikh, a victim, filed the case against six people including the bulkhead owners and driver with Louhajang Police Station on Sunday afternoon, Khandoker Imam Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Lauhajang police station told TBS.