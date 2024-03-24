Over 70 Rohingya dead or missing after boat capsizes off Indonesia's Aceh

World+Biz

Reuters
24 March, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 09:56 am

Related News

Over 70 Rohingya dead or missing after boat capsizes off Indonesia's Aceh

Reuters
24 March, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 09:56 am
Rescuers carry the body of a Rohingya refugee recovered at sea after the boat they were on capsized off the coast near Calang, Aceh Jaya Regency, Aceh, Indonesia, March 23, 2024, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Syifa Yulinnas via REUTERS
Rescuers carry the body of a Rohingya refugee recovered at sea after the boat they were on capsized off the coast near Calang, Aceh Jaya Regency, Aceh, Indonesia, March 23, 2024, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Syifa Yulinnas via REUTERS

More than 70 Rohingya are "presumed dead or missing" after a boat they were on capsized off the coast of Indonesia's Aceh province, while 75 have been rescued, the UNHCR refugee agency said on Friday.

The UNHCR said in a joint statement with the International Organization for Migration that if the death toll was confirmed, it would be the biggest loss of life so far this year.

The alert was raised on Wednesday when fishermen rescued six of the migrants. A fishing community in Aceh said they had been standing on the hull of the boat after it capsized due to high tides.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

For years, Rohingya have left Buddhist-majority Myanmar where they are generally regarded as foreign interlopers from South Asia, denied citizenship and subjected to abuse.

More than 2,300 Rohingya arrived in Indonesia last year, UNHCR data showed, surpassing the number of arrivals in the previous four years combined.

The 2023 toll of at least 569 Rohingya dead or missing while trying to flee Myanmar or Bangladesh was the highest since 2014, the UNHCR said in January.

Babar Baloch, a UNHCR Asia spokesperson, told Reuters on Friday there had been 151 people on this latest boat, some 75 of whom have been evacuated by local authorities, while the rest were "presumed dead or missing".

Faisal Rahman, UNHCR's protection associate in Aceh, told Reuters the surviving Rohingya were in a good condition and were staying at a Red Cross building in West Aceh.

The immigration agency in Aceh did not respond to a request for comment.

Rohingya / boat capsize

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Backed by a fault-tolerant power control system, Cypher has an uninterrupted power supply. Photo: Courtesy

Cypher: A significant leap in data localisation

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

22h | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

22h | Panorama
Residents of Dhaka are exposed to air pollution equivalent to smoking up to three cigarettes each day. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Unfit buses, brick kilns and construction work: The usual suspects behind Dhaka's deplorable air quality

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

45m | Videos
Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

14h | Videos
Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

16h | Videos
Why did ISIS-K attack the Moscow's Crocus City concert hall in Russia?

Why did ISIS-K attack the Moscow's Crocus City concert hall in Russia?

13h | Videos