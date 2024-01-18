15, including 13 children, dead after boat capsizes in India

South Asia

AFP
18 January, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 10:04 pm

Related News

15, including 13 children, dead after boat capsizes in India

The incident happened in Gujarat state as students were travelling to a picnic organised by their school.

AFP
18 January, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 10:04 pm
Members of Vadodara Fire and Emergency Services conduct search and rescue after a boat capsized at Harni Lake in Vadodara on 18 January 2024. Photo: AFP
Members of Vadodara Fire and Emergency Services conduct search and rescue after a boat capsized at Harni Lake in Vadodara on 18 January 2024. Photo: AFP

At least 15 people including 13 children drowned when a boat capsized Thursday in western India, officials said.

The incident happened in Gujarat state as students were travelling to a picnic organised by their school.

Dozens of people joined a frantic search for survivors around the lake near the city of Vadodara where the boat capsized.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The total death toll is 15," hospital superintendent Ranjan Aiyer told reporters.

Other officials at the hospital, who did not give their names, said that the victims included children aged as young as 10 along with two of their teachers.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear but a Vadodara district official told AFP that 27 people were believed to be aboard.

"My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

Fatal boat accidents are common on Indian waterways.

Last year, at least 22 people were killed when their double-decker tourist boat capsized in the southern state of Kerala.

Survivors of that accident told local media that many of the passengers were not wearing life jackets.

Top News / World+Biz

India / boat capsize / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shutters of the shop are opened, albeit on a limited basis, only 2-4 times a month, and exclusively during the night. Photos: Bidhan Rebeiro and Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

So Long, Farewell, Sagar Publishers

6h | Panorama
J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

12h | Features
Genocide in Gaza. Photo: UNB

When recognising genocide becomes a matter of political convenience

13h | Panorama
Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

13m | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

1h | Videos
Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

2h | Videos
New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

4h | Videos