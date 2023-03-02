Tea workers to get Tk11,000 as lump sum for arrears: State minister

TBS Report
02 March, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 01:28 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Tea garden workers who have arrears will be given Tk11,000 per person as a lump sum, says State Minister for Labor and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian.

A circular, signed by Director General of the Department of Labour Khaled Mamun Chowdhury, was issued on Wednesday night.

According to the circular, State Minister Begum Monnujan Sufian met with representatives of the Bangladesh Tea Association and the Bangladesh Tea Workers' Union at the conference room of the Labour building in the capital's Bijoynagar to resolve the situation regarding payment of arrears of tea workers.

She then announced a lump sum of Tk11,000 for each tea worker as payment of the arrears.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The management authority will disburse this amount in three installments, out of which the first installment must be paid before 7 March. The time of payment of the remaining two installments will be decided by discussion between the tea workers and the owner.

It should be noted that on 27 August last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina increased the daily wage of tea workers from Tk120 to Tk170. Along with determining wages, annual leave, festival leave with pay, sick leave are announced.

The prime minister's announcement also said that the owner will bear the cost of medical expenses. The employer's contribution to the provident fund will increase at a proportionate rate.

In view of the prime minister's announcement, the tea workers have been getting increased wages and all other benefits from the day after.

However, the workers were demanding wage arrears at the increased rate for the period from January 2021 to 27 August 2022.

