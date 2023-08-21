Hosnabad tea garden workers on work abstention to demand due wages

The workers of Hosnabad tea garden went on strike to demand their due wages. Photo: TBS

The workers at Hosnabad tea garden, located in Moulvibazar's Sreemangal area, have been refraining from work since last Saturday, demanding their weekly wages, which are supposed to be paid every Thursday.

Vijay Hazra, the organiding secretary of the Bangladesh Tea Workers Union and president of Balishira Valley, said the workers are facing significant difficulties due to the non-payment of their weekly wages.

He warned if the wages are not paid promptly, a tougher movement will be launched. He also expressed the union's solidarity with the tea garden workers and called on the government to take action against the garden owners.

He mentioned that instances of wage withholding in Hosnabad tea estates are not uncommon.

Malek Mia, the General Secretary of the Hosnabad Tea Garden Panchayat, said the workers are deprived of proper treatment and rations from the garden authorities. Furthermore, they are forced to protest for their wages every few days since the owners withhold their wages every few months.

He said the weekly wages are crucial for the workers to carry out their weekly essential shopping.

"Despite promises from the owners to delay the payment, the workers have not received their wages as of Monday. This situation has put him in a difficult financial position," Malek Mia added.

The manager of Hosnabad tea garden, Zakir Hossain, said the current financial troubles of the garden's owner have led to the delay in paying the workers' wages.

He said this is a recent development, as in the two months he has been with the tea garden, such an issue had not arisen before.

Zakir Hossain said he has already communicated with the owners about the situation, expressing hope that the workers will receive their wages promptly.