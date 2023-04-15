TCB oil seized from grocery store in Ctg

TBS Report 
15 April, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 06:19 pm

Representational image.
Representational image.

A mobile court recovered 210 litres of TCB (Trading Corporation of Bangladesh) oil from a grocery store in Chandanaish upazila of Chattogram on Saturday (15 April).

The mobile court fined the shop's owner Osman Tk50,000.

Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Zimran Mohammad Sayek led the operation with assistance from the police.

"TCB products were subsidised by the government and dealers were appointed to sell them to the poor. It is a punishable offence to sell TCB products in any grocery or retail shop other than dealers," said Sayek.

He also said that such operations against traders and hoarders would continue in the public interest.

