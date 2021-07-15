999 call: TCB goods recovered from AL leader’s house

Police have recovered huge quantities of TCB goods from the house of Abul Hossain Khalifa, office secretary of Bakerganj Upazila Awami League in Barishal.

After locals called 999 with information that TCB goods were hoarded illegally at Khalifa's house, Bakerganj police in a drive on Wednesday evening recovered 1,000 litres of soybean oil, 500 kg of sugar and 500 kg of lentils from the leader's house.

Bakerganj Police Station OC Satya Ranjan Khaskel said that a team of Bakerganj Police Station went to Abul Hossain Khalifa's house and recovered TCB goods after the locals called 999.

It is learned that the products were collected for Saikat Enterprise, a dealer company owned by Alamgir Hossain Sabuj. Those were kept in his house to sell to the shops in Kaliganj Bazar that night.

However, Abul Hossain claimed that Sabuj was physically ill and so he took the TCB goods to his house from where Sabuj would take them away later.