15,000 litres of stolen TCB oil recovered from Chattogram

Police on Saturday recovered 15,000 litres of TCB f from Kanchannagar union of Fatikchhari upazila in Chattogram, which were stolen from Narayanganj on 19 October.

Container driver Mizan was arrested in this connection, Assistant Sub-Inspector Iqbal Hossain of Fatikcchhari police station said.

Iqbal told the media that as per the information provided by Mizan, police raided the house of an expatriate in Saudi Arabia Muhammad Nezam of Hamidpara of Kanchannagar, and seized 750 bottles of soybean oil.

He also said that on 19 October, three vehicles loaded with 840 cartons of soybean oil from a Narayanganj factory were on the way to a TCB dealers' warehouse in Mymensingh. But one of those trucks diverted its course and reached Kanchannagar in Fatikcchhari.

The soybean oil cartons were hidden in six rooms of that house, said ASI Iqbal, adding as the male members of that house were expatriates, no one could be found during the raid.