TCB cargo ship with 1,400-tonne lentils anchors in half-sunken condition in Pirojpur

MV Sky. File Photo: UNB
MV Sky. File Photo: UNB

A cargo ship carrying 1,400 tonnes of lentils from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) anchored in a half-sunken condition after the bottom of the ship was torn off in a collision with another ship in Pirojpur.

Md Hannan, the captain of the MV Sky, which was anchored in the Sandha River in Kawkhali on Thursday morning, said the ship was carrying TCB lentils from Chattogram and was en route to Jashore's Noapara. 

"On the way, the MV Sky collided with another ship named Rupsa-1 in the Gabkhan River in Jhalokati after leaving Barishal," said Md Hannan.

He said they discovered a rupture at the bottom of their ship a while later.

Later, the vessel reached the launch ghat area of the Kawkhali Sandha River in Pirojpur and anchored alongside another ship.

On information, Kawkhali Police, fire service, and river police rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation. However, the ship authorities did not allow the rescue operation to be carried out. 

Later, the Pirojpur district administration reached out to the senior officials of the ship in Chattogram. They confirmed that another cargo vessel would be dispatched to the location to retrieve the lentils.

Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Jahidur Rahman visited the damaged cargo ship after hearing about the incident. 

"I have spoken to both the authorities and the owners of the cargo ship," he said.

Meanwhile, a BIWTC rescue ship was alerted for the ship's rescue operation, he said. 

"All the cargo aboard the ship was reported as secure, and immediate measures were implemented to prevent the ship from sinking by swiftly unloading its cargo," the DC added.

Meanwhile, a three-member probe committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Mohammad Aminul Islam has been formed to investigate the cause of the incident.

