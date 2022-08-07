Tank-lorry owners suspend fuel supply in 14 districts demanding fare, commission hike

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 01:05 pm

Khulna tank-lorry owners association has announced a 24-hour transportation shutdown demanding an increase in tanker fares and commission on the sale of fuel oil

Picture: TBS
Fuel oil transportation to 14 districts has been suspended as Khulna tank-lorry owners association has announced a 24-hour transportation shutdown demanding an increase in tanker fares and commission on the sale of fuel oil. 

"The price of oil has been increased. But the fare of our tankers has not been increased. Unless the government fixes the fare, we cannot raise the fare. The cost of going to the designated pump with one tank of oil has increased compared to before," Bangladesh Tank-Lorry Owners Association Sheikh Farhad Hossain.

"Although the price of oil has increased, the commission of the pump owners has not been increased," he added. 

Fuel oil has not been loaded and sold from any depot in Khulna since Sunday (7 August) morning. 

Oil transportation has been suspended in 10 districts of Khulna and four districts of Faridpur for the next 24 hours.

However, the sale of oil from the pumps will continue, the owners' association said. 

 

Fuel Hike

Comments

