HC questions legality of fuel price hike without public hearing

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 04:26 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) has issued a ruling asking authorities concerned to explain why the decision to increase the price of fuel without holding a public hearing will not be declared illegal.

The bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Mia and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo issued the ruling on Tuesday (16 August).

Advocate Yunus Ali Ahand and Barrister Jortimoy Barua stood for the writ whereas Deputy Attorney General Arvind Kumar Roy appeared for the state.

Earlier on 8 August, Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Yunus Ali Akhand filed a writ in the High Court challenging the validity of the increase in the prices of fuel oil, diesel, petrol and octane. The writ sought suspension, annulment and withdrawal of the gazette issued by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources increasing the price of oil.

Energy secretary, energy deputy secretary and chairman of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission have been made respondents in the writ.

The highest rates hike in 20 years, which were effective on 5 August midnight, overnight made diesel and kerosene costlier by Tk34 per litre to Tk114, petrol by Tk44 to Tk130 per litre and octane by Tk46 to Tk135.

