Sylhet caught in long-term flood with rivers swelling again

Sultana Begum has been living inside a tarpaulin on the street since her house was inundated in flood water on 14 June.

With no sign of water receding within 16 days of flooding, Sultana said her family has been living life like stray animals.

"There is water everywhere – inside and outside the house. It's rising by the day rather than receding," she said with concern.

Shakil Ahmed, who has had to leave his house for the second time in the last two months, said that previously, it took 10 days to recede the flood water from his house.

With water levels rising since Wednesday, Shakil has been uncertain about when he could return to his own home.

Water level in the Surma River started rising again from Wednesday after a steady improvement in the few days prior.

Meanwhile, it started raining in Sylhet and Sunamganj on Thursday morning and a weather forecast from the Met office said that it would continue till Friday.

Rainfall is also reported in India's Meghalaya and Assam states, raising fears of further deterioration in Sylhet's flood situation.

According to the Water Development Board, between Wednesday 6pm and Thursday 3pm, water level in the Surma River increased by 3 centimeters at Sylhet point and 6 centimeters at Sunamganj point. However, water level dropped at Kanaighat point.

Meanwhile, water level in the Kushiara River remained stable.

"The flood situation may improve from Saturday," said AKM Niloy Pasha, deputy-assistant engineer at the Water Development Board in Sylhet.

According to the district administration, 13 upazilas and five municipalities along with Sylhet City Corporation were submerged in the flood.

Some 30 lakh people were marooned and 2,52,784 went to 614 shelter centres across the district.

