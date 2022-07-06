Red Cross Society of China donates $2 lakh to flood-hit people

The Embassy of China in Bangladesh, on behalf of the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC), has donated USD 200,000 to the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) to assist those affected by recent floods.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming handed over the donation to BDRCS chairman Major General (Retd) ATM Abdul Wahab on Wednesday, said a media release.

BDRCS Managing Board Member M Manzurul Islam and Secretary General Kazi Shofiqul Azam were also present on the occasion held at the Embassy.

Ambassador Li said China is a long-standing partner for Bangladesh, as evidenced by China's assistance to Bangladesh's Covid-19 response and other disaster relief efforts.

In the face of the flood situation in Sylhet, RCSC took the initiative to provide necessary support, and this is another example of how China is standing with Bangladesh all the time, he said.

The Chinese envoy said China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Bangladesh in the area of disaster relief and emergency response, so as to better serve the wellbeing of our two peoples.

BDRCS Chairman Wahab said they have never seen this sort of flooding in our living memories in that region.

Hundreds of thousands of people took refuge as their houses went under water and almost all their neighborhoods flooded.

"Red Crescent Volunteer teams were on the ground helping people with much needed dry foods, cooked food and safe drinking water. This contribution from the Red Cross Society of China will help us to carry out relief and recovery operations in the affected areas," he said.