‘Flood swept away our house, how can we celebrate Eid?’

People move a boat in a flooded area during a widespread flood in the northeastern part of the country, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Stringe

"Floods have swept away our house. We don't know where our next meal will come from. How can we celebrate Eid?", lamented Sajjad Miah.

Sajjad Miah, who is from Kandigaon of Sylhet sadar and has been living in his neighbour's house after losing his abode.

"Eid is not a joyous occasion for us. More trouble for us. Even on Eid day, I cannot manage some good food for my children," he said.

Gulai Bibi's house was not damaged but still she had to leave home and take refuge at the Jaan Ali Shah Primary School shelter. Water has not receded even after 20 days.

"I am living in a congested space. There is no cooking facility. I built a stove with bricks where food for 5-6 families is cooked," she added.

Ashraful Islam, who is also living in the shelter, said, "We cannot celebrate Eid in this situation. If someone gave us food, I could at least feed my children. Children do not understand if there is a flood going on they want to celebrate Eid."

Millions of people are celebrating Eid in shelters or in other people's houses. Some are observing Eid staying in their broken houses.

According to the government, about 60 lakh people have been affected by the ongoing floods in Sylhet and Sunamganj; and at least 80,000 houses have been damaged.

Ten thousand families who have lost their homes are being given Tk10,000 each from the special fund of the prime minister. However, most of them have not been able to repair their broken houses yet.

About 60,000 people are still in shelters in Sylhet and Sunamganj.

Jafar Mia, 37, is a seasonal worker by profession who lived on the bank of Dhopajan Chalti River in Surma union of Sunamganj Sadar upazila with his wife, one daughter and two sons. The flood has washed away everything along with his house.

"My homestead has turned into a canal. I am staying at my neighbour's house now. I cannot do anything on Eid. I am now living on people's charity. I heard that the government will provide Tk10,000 to repair houses but I have not gotten anything yet," he said.

Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Md Jahangir Hossain said, "Five thousand low-income families affected by the floods are being given Tk10,000 each from the prime minister's relief fund to repair their houses before Eid. Tk55 lakh and 50,122 packets of milk have been distributed from the relief fund of the prime minister."

5,000 flood-affected families in Sylhet have received Tk10,000 each, said Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Md Mojibar Rahman, adding that other flood-affected families will be rehabilitated as well.

He further said that festive food is being served and distributed in the shelters on the occasion of Eid.