Sylhet flood situation improves as rivers recede

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The flood situation in Sylhet district improved slightly on Tuesday morning, with most of the rivers except the Kushiyara showing a receding trend.

However, flood survivors across the northeastern district continue to suffer from the deluge. While many have taken refuge in makeshift shelters, others are staying in tents on the highway and roads.

The River Surma was receding very slowly. As of Monday 6pm, the river was flowing 34cm above the danger level after its water level dropped 8cm in 24 hours, according to the district Water Development Board (WDB).

However, the River Kushiyara was still flowing 84 cm above the danger mark at Amalshid point after rising 18cm in 24 hours. At Sheola point, the river was flowing 20cm above the danger level at 3pm Monday after rising 12cm in 24 hours.

Only at Fenchuganj point, the Kushiyara was in a receding trend as in 24 hours its water level fell 4cm and was flowing 94cm above the danger level while it remained steady at Sherpur point.

Asif Ahmed, executive engineer of the Sylhet WDB, said, "As water from Sylhet rivers flows down through Sunamganj and the water level is still very high there, it's taking some time."

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), the flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona districts may improve in the next 24 hours.

The Brahmaputra river was in a receding trend, while the Jamuna river was flowing steady on Monday, which may continue in the next 24 hours, the Centre said.

The Ganges-Padma river was in a rising trend, and its water level may continue to rise in the next 24 hours.

Bangladesh / Sylhet flood

