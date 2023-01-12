UK announces additional support of over Tk6.5 crore for flood-affected people in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 January, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 01:29 pm

Related News

UK announces additional support of over Tk6.5 crore for flood-affected people in Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 January, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 01:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The United Kingdom (UK) is contributing an additional £500,000 (Tk6.6 crore) in humanitarian support to respond to last year's flooding in the Sylhet region, in which 7.2m people were affected. 

Delivered by Brac, this funding will provide water, shelter, livelihood opportunities, and improved nutrition for people affected in Sunamganj, Sylhet, reads a press release.

UK Development Director in Bangladesh, Matt Cannell, said, "Last year's devastating floods in the Sylhet region underline that Bangladesh remains vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. 

"This new funding provides vital water, nutrition, shelter and livelihoods opportunities to some of the worst affected communities in Sunamganj, Sylhet. The UK is proud to partner with Brac to deliver this support."

This new UK support will ensure safe water and shelter for nearly 1,000 affected households and restore livelihoods and food security for more than 5,000 affected households.

Brac Executive Director Asif Saleh, said, "The floods in northeastern Bangladesh, which affected over 7.2 million people in June 2022, were the worst to hit Bangladesh in the last two decades. 

"They left a trail of destruction in nine districts, with Sunamganj being the worst affected. Significant efforts were undertaken to provide emergency response to meet immediate needs, but sustained humanitarian support is direly needed to help people recover and rebuild their lives." 

"This partnership between the British High Commission and Brac will be crucial in standing beside the people in Sunamganj and being a partner in their journey to build back better," he added.

Top News

US-UK Relations / British High Commission / Sylhet flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Overview of Amer Fort from Jaigarh Fort

A passage to the Pink City

23m | Explorer
Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

1h | Panorama
Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

1d | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

15h | TBS Stories
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

14h | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'