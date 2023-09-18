Swechchhasebak League leader killed in clash between two groups in Cumilla

A leader of Swechchhasebak League was killed and 10 others were injured in a clash between two factions of Awami League at Chalibhanga village in Meghna upazila of Cumilla on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nizam Sarkar, 40, president of the Chalibhanga Union unit of Bangladesh Awami Swechchhasebak League.

"A clash took place between two rival groups over expanding dominance in Chalibhanga of the upazila on Monday. Nizam Sarkar is Chalibhanga Union Chairman Humayun Kabir's younger brother," Cumilla District Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Khandaker Ashfakuzzaman told The Business Standard.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Meghna police station Delwar Hossain, said, "For the last two days, clashes had been taking place in that area. Two local groups clashed again on Monday morning. Both groups of people attacked each other with sticks and native weapons. 10 people were injured and one person was killed."

Locals said there are two factions of the local Awami League - Sanaullah Group, supported by Chairman Humayun Kabir. On the other hand, Zilla Parishad member Qayyum Hossain is leading another faction locally known as Qayyum Group.

