Suspended after arson attack, Benapole Express to resume operations from 11 Jan

Benapole Express train will resume operation this Thursday (11 January) after remaining suspended for five days due to the arson attack in Dhaka's Gopibagh area that left four people dead last Friday.

Confirming the matter, Benapole Station Master Shahiduzzaman said the train will leave Benapole for Dhaka at 1pm on Thursday and will return from Dhaka at 11:45pm that day.

Four people were killed after arsonists set fire to the Benapole Express train at Gopibagh in Dhaka on Friday night. After the incident, Bangladesh Railway authorities decided to suspend the movement of Dhalarchar and Benapole Express trains that night.