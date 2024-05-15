AL's relief subcommittee to observe Sheikh Hasina's homecoming day

Awami League's relief and social welfare subcommittee has taken elaborate programmes to observe the 44th homecoming day of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 17 May.

On 17 May 1981, Sheikh Hasina returned to the country after a long exile. Boarding on an aircraft of Indian Airlines, Sheikh Hasina reached the then Kurmitola Airport here from Indian capital of New Delhi via Kolkata on that day.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was brutally killed along with most of his family members on 15 August 1975 but his two daughters -- Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana --- luckily escaped the carnage as they stayed abroad.

As part of the programmes, food will be distributed among the orphans of Tejgaon's Rahmate Alam Islam Mission orphanage tomorrow noon. Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader and home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal will attend the programme.

On 17 May, food will be distributed among the orphans of Azimpur Salimullah Muslim Atimkhana, Salimullah Road's Atimkhana in Mohammadpur, Sobhanbag Masjid Atimkhana and Badda Beraid Rahim Ullah Atimkhana. Food will also be distributed among the orphans of the atimkhanas (orphanages) adjacent to Hazrat Shahjalal (R) Mazar (shrine) in Sylhet, Hazrat Shah Amanat (R) and Garib Ullah Shah (R) in Chattogram on the same day.

The members of the subcommittee will also distribute food among orphans in different districts across the country.

On 18 May, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud will distribute food among the inmates of Chattogram's Kadam Mobarak Atimkhana.