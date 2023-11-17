'Surviving on loans, eating only vegetables': Street vendors suffer in blockades

With trays of sliced cucumbers and pickles, vendors Tofazzal Mia and Rimon Hossain wait for sales. They might not be able to sell off their stock on the day due to fewer customers and buses on Dhaka roads. Due to the ongoing blockades, street vendors like them are struggling to sell enough for the day. The photo was taken on Thursday, 16 November 2023. Photo: TBS

Rimon Hossain, 16, used to earn over Tk700 per day selling cucumbers, hog plums (amra), and olives on Dhaka buses. However, his income has now ceased due to the ongoing blockades that have reduced the number of buses on the road.

"Before the blockade, I used to sell goods worth Tk700-Tk800 a day, and there used to be Tk300 in profit. Now, even Tk400 in sales is not happening. Today, I came out with goods worth only Tk200, only half of them got sold," Rimon, who hails from Kishoreganj district, told The Business Standard yesterday.

"I live in Dhaka with my parents. My father also sells pickles. But for the last few days, he couldn't come out due to his health issues. Besides, I also have no income right now. Somehow surviving on loans and eating only vegetables," he added.

A cigarette and betel leaf seller standing idle as there are not many people on the streets to buy his products amid the blockades. Photo taken on 16 November 2023. Photo: TBS

Rimon also said that not only are there fewer vehicles on the road, but also fewer people are coming out. "Those who come out don't buy much. Even on many buses, they don't allow us to board. They think we will set the bus on fire."

Another street vendor, Tofazzal Mia, 31, who sells cucumbers and pickles on buses, told TBS, "I used to sell goods worth Tk1,000 to Tk1,500 daily and made almost half of it as profit. But now the income does not even cover my costs.

"Today, I brought Tk500 worth of cucumbers and pickles, but couldn't make even Tk200 in sales. Perhaps today won't bring any profit at all, and if sales don't pick up, I will have to throw away the remaining goods. I had to discard almost half of them yesterday. Even though I sold a little in the morning, there were no sales at all in the afternoon, as there are no buses on the road."

"I have to survive with my wife and two sons. Previously, I could afford to eat chicken and beef occasionally, but now it's just vegetables and lentils," Tofazzal added.

Md Selim, a betel leaf and cigarette seller at the bus station, told TBS, "Going out on the street or not going out is the same thing for me now. After what I sell, after deducting the cost, there is nothing left. Before the blockade, I used to sell goods worth up to Tk1,500 a day and make a profit of Tk300-Tk400. But now, it is difficult to make even Tk500 in a day."

Selim added, "If sales are good, I can have a fish or chicken. But if sales are not good, I have to eat vegetables and lentils. Now, it is seen that I skip one meal out of three. My one son works as a daily labourer, and I survive on his income. Now my son also does not have work every day."

Alauddin, a helper at Bikalpa Bus Auto Service, told TBS, "The situation in the country is such that it is risky to go out with a bus. About half of the buses are now plying on the road. We are also driving the bus in fear, and there are very few passengers."

Political violence has engulfed the country for over two weeks, sparked by the BNP's 28 October rally in Nayapaltan, marked by confrontations with the police and ruling party members. In response, the BNP halted the rally, declared a nationwide strike on 29 October, and later enforced five rounds of blockades.