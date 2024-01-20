Survey for Metro Rail extension till Tongi underway: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said a survey is underway for extension of Dhaka Metro Rail from Uttara to Tongi.

He said this after inaugurating the Bangabandhu Corner at the DMTCL Building in Uttara's Diabari.

The minister said the construction work of metro rail's Motijheel to Kamalapur part will be completed by June next year.

A decision will be taken after discussion on extending service hours of metro rail on different days including Ijtema and Boi Mela, he said.

"From today, metro rail started operating from Uttara North to Motijheel from 7:10am every day except Friday and the last train from Motijheel will leave for Uttara North at 8:40pm," he said.

The headway during peak hours will be 10 minutes and during off-peak hours it will be 12 minutes.

"This afternoon, I will travel from Uttara North to Motijheel by metro rail. I also urge you to travel regularly on time-saving and environment-friendly metro rail," the minister said.

"Maximum facilities for passengers will be ensured in metro rail. Six lines of the metro rail will be operational by 2030," said the minister.

"The greatest Bangalee of all time, the great architect of our independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, dreamt of building a Sonar Bangla. His daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is working relentlessly to materialise that dream," Quader said.