BNP misleads people giving fabricated information of 'abduction-torture': Quader

BNP is misleading the people by giving fabricated information of "abduction-torture", Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (13 April).

"When people of all strata are celebrating Eid festival with families and relatives, BNP is misleading the people by giving fabricated information of abduction-torture," he said in a statement.

Quader said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement about the abduction and murders of leaders and workers of the opposition party and the number of cases against them are completely fabricated and fake.

BNP is now spreading falsehood giving made-up information after their all conspiracies failed to thwart the country's democracy and electoral process, he alleged.

Quader said BNP leaders are continuously spreading such anti-government propaganda by giving fake information about abductions, murders and cases "to get sympathy and support from their foreign lords".

The AL general secretary urged Mirza Fakhrul to disclose specific information with a complete list before the people, if any incident of repression or torture has taken place against them on political reasons.

Referring to a Jubo Dal leader who died under police custody hours after his detention in Thakurgaon on charges of possessing drugs, Quader said the deceased was a known drug addict and there are several cases of drug peddling and different terrorist activities against him, he said.

Quader said the government will thoroughly examine the incident of death with importance if there is any violation of law.

But Mirza Fakhrul is making evil attempt to take political advantage by raising allegation of repression on opposition party by the government in an incident of natural death of a drug addict and drug peddler, he said.

Noting that the government is determined to establish democracy and rule of law by any means, Quader said when BNP was in power, they had hatched conspiracy to completely destroy Awami League by launching gruesome grenade attack on 21 August, 2004.

A total of 1,223 leaders and workers of Awami League were killed in cross fire and in police custody through Operation Clean Heart and by law enforcement agencies from 2001 to 2006, he alleged.

He said AL doesn't believe in politics of vengeance.