Sundarbans fishermen allege forest guards beat them, valndasied boats and took away crabs worth Tk20 lakh

Fishermen in Sundarbans have accused forest guards of attacking them and vandalising their boats. At the same time, the guards allegedly made off crabs worth Tk20 lakh.

"While 6 fishermen were arrested, 2 are missing since the incident," the returning fishermen said at a press conference at Mongla Press Club on Wednesday (22 November).

In a written statement, fishermen Tariqul, Omar Ghazi, Alamangir and Rajib Sheikh said that after collecting the pass-permit from the forest department, on 12 November, 40 fishermen went to Dubla area of Sundarbans with 12 boats to catch crabs.

On 21 November, they were returning to the locality with 40 crabs in 4 boats. At that time, when they reached the Nandbala area of Pasur river, 10-12 forest guards led by Chandpai station officer Anisur Rahman arrested the fishermen's boat along with outsiders.

Even though the fishermen showed their valid permits, the forest guards demanded money and verbally abused them.

At one point, the fishermen said they were beaten up and their boats were vandalised, 6 fishermen - Yunus Ali, 55, Azizul, 22, Razzak, 30, Zahidul, 23, Mizan, 30 and Tofazzol, 35 were arrested and boat and the crabs on the boats were taken away.

Besides, two other fishermen named Rumi Sheikh, 18 and Alamangir, 26 went missing during the attack, they added.

Returning fishermen said that while collecting crabs in the Sundarbans, they were rescued by boats and trawlers from the locality when they were caught in a storm. They said those trawlers were also vandalised by the forest guards.

The fishermen said that the market value the exportable crabs, that were taken from them, is about Tk20 lakh.

Fishermen present at the press conference complained that the issue of torture and harassment by forest guards to extort bribes and extra money from them is now a daily occurrence.

Acknowledging that the fishermen have pass-permits for collecting crabs in Sundarbans, Chandapai station officer Anisur Rahman said that although crabs are legal, 6 fishermen, 4 boats and 1 trawler have been detained for being involved in illegal transportation.

However, he denied beating the fishermen.

The police official also said he was not aware of the fact that two fishermen were missing.



Chandpai Range Assistant Conservator of Forests Rana Deb said, "In addition to fishermen not submitting their passports to Dubala, engine-driven boat trawlers, boats and crabs have been seized illegally for transporting crabs. Action will be taken by talking to the departmental officials in this regard."

Mohammad Kazi Nurul Karim, divisional forest officer of Sundarban East Division, was not reachable for a comment over the incident.