Sufficient fertiliser reserved in country: Agri Secretary

Secretary of Agriculture Ministry M Sayedul Islam on Wednesday said that farmers should not be confused about fertilisers as the country has sufficient reserves of it.

"Don't be panicked of pay heed any rumor about the shortage of fertiliser, because there was enough reserve of it in the country," he said.

He said this at a virtual review meeting of "Overall Fertiliser andi Irrigation Situation" at the Secretariat this afternoon, said a press release.

Additional Secretary of the ministry (Fertiliser Management and Materials) Bolai Krishna Hazra, Additional Secretary (Extension) Rabindrashi Barua, Chairman of BADC, Director General of Directorate of Agriculture Extension, Chairman of BCIC, all Deputy Commissioners, officials of field level agriculture departments of the country were connected in the meeting.

District Administrators and Deputy Directors of Agriculture Extension Department highlighted the overall situation of fertilisers.

They said that there is enough fertilizer at the field level but due to rumors the price of fertilizers has increased in some areas.

Instructions were also given to the field level officials to prevent manipulation of fertilizers like ensuring that no sale is made without a money receipt.