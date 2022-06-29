Student who killed Savar teacher with cricket stump arrested 

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested the student who killed college teacher Utpal Kumar Sarker with a cricket stump in Ashulia, Savar.

Ashraful Islam Jitu, 16, was arrested from Sreepur of Gazipur on Wednesday, Al Amin, assistant director of RAB Legal and Media wing told The Business Standard.

"After the incident, when the physical condition of the teacher deteriorated, Jitu fled from Savar, and was in hiding for some time," said the RAB official.

"When the teacher died two days after being treated in the ICU, he took refuge in an acquaintance's house in Sreepur, Gazipur."

"However, a briefing will be held at the media centre in Karwan Bazaar on Thursday morning for more details," informed Al-Amin.

Thirty-five-year-old Utpal, son of late Ajit Sarkar of Ullapara upazila of Sirajganj, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the Savar Enam Medical College and Hospital at 5:15am on Monday.

Ujjal, the father of 16-year-old Ashraful Islam Jitu, prime accused in the case filed over the death Utpal, was arrested from Kushtia's Kumarkhali area on Tuesday night.

When asked if the father is directly involved in the killing of the teacher, SM Kamruzzaman Khan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ashulia police station said, "The matter is being investigated."

Saiful Hasan, principal of Hazi Yunus Ali School and College, said, "Every year we host cricket and football tournaments for our students. On Saturday (27 June), a girls' cricket match was taking place. Everyone was watching the game."

"Around 2pm, a student suddenly struck Utpal with a cricket stump while he was standing on one side of the field. Utpal was rescued and admitted to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar."

Aseem Kumar Sarkar, the deceased's brother and the one who filed the case with Ashulia police station, said, "The student hit my brother as disciplinary action was taken against him for eve-teasing."