Savar teacher dies after student assaults him with cricket stump

A teacher, who was assaulted by a student with a cricket stump on Saturday in Savar, has succumbed to his injuries.

Thirty-five-year-old Utpal Kumar Sarkar, son of late Ajit Sarkar of Ullapara upazila of Sirajganj, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the Savar Enam Medical College and Hospital at 5:15am on Monday.

He was a lecturer in the political science department and chairman of the disciplinary committee at Hazi Yunus Ali School and College in Chitrasail area of Ashulia for some 10 years, Ashulia police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Emdadul Haque told The Business Standard.

The accused, 16-year-old Ashraful Islam Jitu, a student of the same institution, has been absconding since the incident.

"A case has been filed by the victim's brother. Jitu along with some unidentified individuals have been accused in the case. Efforts are underway to catch the culprits," the SI added.

When contacted, Saiful Hasan, principal of Hazi Yunus Ali School and College, said, "Every year we host cricket and football tournaments for our students. On Saturday (27 June), a girls' cricket match was taking place. Everyone was watching the game."

"Around 2pm, a student suddenly struck Utpal with a cricket stump while he was standing on one side of the field. Utpal was rescued and admitted to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar."

Aseem Kumar Sarkar, The deceased's brother, said, "The student hit my brother as disciplinary action was taken against him for eve-teasing."

He urged the prime minister and the education minister to intervene in the matter to ensure justice for his brother.