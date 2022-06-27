Savar teacher dies after student assaults him with cricket stump

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
27 June, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 01:53 pm

Related News

Savar teacher dies after student assaults him with cricket stump

TBS Report 
27 June, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 01:53 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A teacher, who was assaulted by a student with a cricket stump on Saturday in Savar, has succumbed to his injuries. 

Thirty-five-year-old Utpal Kumar Sarkar, son of late Ajit Sarkar of Ullapara upazila of Sirajganj, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the Savar Enam Medical College and Hospital at 5:15am on Monday.

He was a lecturer in the political science department and chairman of the disciplinary committee at Hazi Yunus Ali School and College in Chitrasail area of Ashulia for some 10 years, Ashulia police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Emdadul Haque told The Business Standard.

The accused, 16-year-old Ashraful Islam Jitu, a student of the same institution, has been absconding since the incident.

"A case has been filed by the victim's brother. Jitu along with some unidentified individuals have been accused in the case. Efforts are underway to catch the culprits," the SI added.

When contacted, Saiful Hasan, principal of Hazi Yunus Ali School and College, said, "Every year we host cricket and football tournaments for our students. On Saturday (27 June), a girls' cricket match was taking place. Everyone was watching the game."

"Around 2pm, a student suddenly struck Utpal with a cricket stump while he was standing on one side of the field. Utpal was rescued and admitted to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar."

Aseem Kumar Sarkar, The deceased's brother, said, "The student hit my brother as disciplinary action was taken against him for eve-teasing." 

He urged the prime minister and the education minister to intervene in the matter to ensure justice for his brother.

Top News / Education

Bangladesh / Savar / Teacher's death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

2h | Brands
Photo caption: Bondstein Technologies founders Mir Shahrukh Islam (right) and Zafir Shafiee Chowdhury. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bondstein Technologies: From Dhaka College science club to Forbes 30 under 30 list

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Dryer: Taking clean clothes to a new level

4h | Brands
Transparent sticky notes. Photo: Collected

A new layer to annotations with transparent sticky notes

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How to treat interns at workplace

How to treat interns at workplace

3h | Videos
Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

17h | Videos
Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

20h | Videos
'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion