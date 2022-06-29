Father of student who killed Savar teacher with cricket stump arrested 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
29 June, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 12:09 pm

Related News

Father of student who killed Savar teacher with cricket stump arrested 

TBS Report 
29 June, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 12:09 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Police have arrested the father of the accused student who killed college teacher Utpal Kumar Sarker with a cricket stump in Ashulia of Savar.

Thirty-five-year-old Utpal, son of late Ajit Sarkar of Ullapara upazila of Sirajganj, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the Savar Enam Medical College and Hospital at 5:15am on Monday.

Ujjal, the father of 16-year-old Ashraful Islam Jitu, prime accused in the case filed over the death Utpal, was arrested from ​​Kushtia's Kumarkhali area on Tuesday night.

Ujjal is a resident of Chitrashail area of ​​Ashulia, confirmed SM Kamruzzaman Khan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ashulia police station, to The Business Standard on Wednesday.

He said, "The accused student's father has been arrested from Kushtia. He will be presented before the court today (29 June). We will seek a 10-day remand to interrogate him." 

When asked if the father is directly involved in the killing of the teacher, the OC said, "The matter is being investigated. Efforts are underway to catch the main culprit, Jitu."

Utpal was a lecturer in the political science department and chairman of the disciplinary committee at Hazi Yunus Ali School and College in Chitrasail area of Ashulia for some 10 years.

Accused Jitu, a student of the same institution, has been absconding since the incident.

"A case has been filed by the victim's brother. Jitu along with some unidentified individuals have been accused in the case. Efforts are underway to catch the culprits," said Ashulia police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Emdadul Haque.

Saiful Hasan, principal of Hazi Yunus Ali School and College, said, "Every year we host cricket and football tournaments for our students. On Saturday (27 June), a girls' cricket match was taking place. Everyone was watching the game."

"Around 2pm, a student suddenly struck Utpal with a cricket stump while he was standing on one side of the field. Utpal was rescued and admitted to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar."

Aseem Kumar Sarkar, the deceased's brother and the one who filed the case with Ashulia police station, said, "The student hit my brother as disciplinary action was taken against him for eve-teasing." 

He urged the prime minister and the education minister to intervene in the matter to ensure justice for his brother.
 

Top News / Education / Crime

Bangladesh / Education / Savar / Ashulia / Teacher's death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

2h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

3h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama
Prashanta Kumar Banerjee. Sketch: TBS

'Public Asset Management Company can be an additional tool to curb bad loans'

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

WB to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next 5yrs

3h | Videos
Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

15h | Videos
After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture