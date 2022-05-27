Strong coordination needed to implement Delta Plan

Government ministries, divisions, implementing agencies, private sector bodies and development partners, all need to work together to implement the Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100, experts said at a discussion on Friday.

Capacity building of the implementing partners should also be the main priority, they also said at the two-day "Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 International Conference: Issues and Challenges of Implementation" held at a hotel in Dhaka.

"Preparing the stakeholders, involving youth and mainstreaming the delta plan into educational curriculum have been strongly recommended for sound implementation of the plan, in the event," Member of the General Economics Division of the Planning Commission, Kawser Ahmed said while disclosing the highlights of the event.

He said that a number of sessions have been organised in the conference on coastal zone, river systems, urban areas, agriculture transformation and valuing water.

"Session on agriculture transformation emphasised on increasing farm productivity, promoting agro-processing and developing agricultural marketing chain, engaging youth in climate change adaptation, strengthening research and minimising post-harvest loss," he added.

The urban breakout session discussed the challenges and opportunities that local government institutions are facing today in Bangladesh.

The session recommended updating the old master plans where applicable and highlighted the importance of involving the local stakeholders including LGIs in formulating plans.

"With the efforts of hon'ble prime minister, we have been able to carry out this centenary plan in the hope that we will be able to implement it successfully and our young generation will reap the benefits. However, I think inter-ministerial coordination is required for the implementation of this master plan," Local Govt., Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam said at the remark of the chief guest of the concluding session,

"Now we need a massive development in our rural life. We will not only rely on agriculture but also focus on increasing industrial establishments," said the minister before calling on other countries to invest in Bangladesh.