Northern University Bangladesh hosts international conference

29 December, 2022, 11:30 pm
29 December, 2022

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

A two-day-long international conference on 'Business Management and Social Sciences: Challenges and Ways Forward in the Post-Pandemic Era' (ICBMSS-2022) is being organised by Northern University Bangladesh. The main objective of the conference is to promote research and development in the fields of business management, economics and social sciences, which can contribute to the sustainability of business, industry and society in the post-Covid era, reads a press release.

Speaking as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the conference at the permanent campus of Northern University Bangladesh (Ashkona), Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said that if the universities strengthen research activities in the socio-economic context of Bangladesh, the pace of development of the country will be smooth.

The world's top universities spend a lot of time and money on research. Governments can also adopt their research findings and use them in policy making activities where necessary, he also said.

Northern University Bangladesh Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Anwar Hossain chaired the opening ceremony, where chairman of the board of trustees of the university Prof Dr Abu Yusuf Md Abdullah was present as special guest.

Appreciating Northern University of Bangladesh for organising such an international conference, the minister said, if other private universities also come forward in this regard, the development goals of the country will be accelerated. "We are all aware of the harmful effects of Covid-19. It has also affected the business of Bangladesh like other countries of the world. Hopefully, today's conference will discuss ways and solutions to overcome this."

The opening ceremony was also attended by Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, Prof Ekramul Islam, M Monirul Islam, Habibun Nahar, Saad Al Jabir Abdullah, Labiba Abdullah, etc.

The conference, which started on Thursday (29 December) in collaboration with Northern University Bangladesh (NUB) and Global Business and Management Forum (GBMF), USA, will end on Friday (30 December), adds the release.

Minister of Social Welfare Nuruzzaman will attend the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

More than 93 researchers, academicians and corporate experts from seven countries (India, Malaysia, Germany, USA, China, Turkey and Bangladesh) will participate in the conference and present their research papers on various contemporary issues.

