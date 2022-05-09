PM seeks ADB support to implement Delta Plan-2100

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to implement the Delta Plan-2100, saying, "It is very important for Bangladesh."

The premier made the request when Vice President of ADB (Operations-1) Shixin Chen paid a courtesy call on her at her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told a media briefing after the meeting.

The prime minister also sought ADB support to foster regional cooperation particularly in the areas of connectivity, trade and energy cooperation during the meeting.

The ADB vice president assured of being with Bangladesh in its development efforts.

"We have strong ties with Bangladesh and ADB will be with Bangladesh and continue to give support to both rural and urban development," he said.

The ADB vice president commanded the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina to keep rolling the wheels of Bangladesh's economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Bangladesh has been able to keep running the country's economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic due to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

He also said his organisation expected that Bangladesh may achieve 7 percent growth in the GDP.

Shixin Chen has praised the overall development of Bangladesh, saying, "Bangladesh is now going through a transitional period (due to its graduation as a developing nation) which is usually critical. But Bangladesh is doing well."

