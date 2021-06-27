Stop car racing in residential areas: IGP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 10:15 pm

Related News

Stop car racing in residential areas: IGP

The instruction came after a concerned citizen wrote a complaint on the Facebook page of Bangladesh Police

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 10:15 pm
File photo of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed
File photo of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed

The Inspector general of police (IGP), Benazir Ahmed, has instructed law enforcement to restrict car racing in residential areas of the capital.

The instruction came after a concerned citizen wrote a complaint regarding the matter on the Facebook page of Bangladesh Police, according to a press release.

The country does not have proper infrastructure and regulations for car racing, and this kind of culture is yet to be accepted in Bangladesh, the  IGP said.

He insisted on organising car racing at specific tracks maintaining  international standards with skilled manpower, and said, "I have strictly instructed police to restrict the careless driving and excessive car horn honking in densely populated and commercial areas."

At his direction, various police units started drives on 20 June in the Gulshan area. In their four-day drive, cops took legal action against 21 cars under the Road Transport Act, 2018, and also warned 80 more vehicles.

Top News

Car racing / IGP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Grameenphone Dialogue: Save SMEs, save Bangladesh

TBS Grameenphone Dialogue: Save SMEs, save Bangladesh

2h | Videos
TBS Today: How prepared are Dhaka's hospitals?

TBS Today: How prepared are Dhaka's hospitals?

3h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Pros and cons of abolishing coal fired power plants

TBS Face to Face: Pros and cons of abolishing coal fired power plants

3h | Videos
TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery