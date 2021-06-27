Stop car racing in residential areas: IGP

The Inspector general of police (IGP), Benazir Ahmed, has instructed law enforcement to restrict car racing in residential areas of the capital.

The instruction came after a concerned citizen wrote a complaint regarding the matter on the Facebook page of Bangladesh Police, according to a press release.

The country does not have proper infrastructure and regulations for car racing, and this kind of culture is yet to be accepted in Bangladesh, the IGP said.

He insisted on organising car racing at specific tracks maintaining international standards with skilled manpower, and said, "I have strictly instructed police to restrict the careless driving and excessive car horn honking in densely populated and commercial areas."

At his direction, various police units started drives on 20 June in the Gulshan area. In their four-day drive, cops took legal action against 21 cars under the Road Transport Act, 2018, and also warned 80 more vehicles.