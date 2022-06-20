Steps to be taken to normalise power supply to flood-hit areas as soon as situation improves: BPDB

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) in a statement on Monday said that initiatives will be taken to normalize the power supply to the flood-affected areas as soon as the situation improves.

It said that the organization was forced to suspend the power supply partially or fully to Sylhet, Sunamganj and other flood-hit areas on safety and security grounds.

The BPDB urged all to maintain communication in case of emergency need with its control room: numbers -- 01313096296 (Sylhet), 01708149502-3 (Dhaka).