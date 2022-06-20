Steps to be taken to normalise power supply to flood-hit areas as soon as situation improves: BPDB

Bangladesh

UNB
20 June, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 03:29 pm

Related News

Steps to be taken to normalise power supply to flood-hit areas as soon as situation improves: BPDB

UNB
20 June, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 03:29 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) in a statement on Monday said that initiatives will be taken to normalize the power supply to the flood-affected areas as soon as the situation improves.

It said that the organization was forced to suspend the power supply partially or fully to Sylhet, Sunamganj and other flood-hit areas on safety and security grounds.

The BPDB urged all to maintain communication in case of emergency need with its control room: numbers -- 01313096296 (Sylhet), 01708149502-3 (Dhaka).

Top News

Bangladesh / Sylhet flood / Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

2h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Electricity price hike: What are we really paying for?

4h | Panorama
Apart from spas, the salon is renowned for its signature nail extensions and bridal makeover services. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kenshō spa: A relaxing escape in a bustling city

5h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

7h | Videos
Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

7h | Videos
Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

19h | Videos
Russia trying to capture the Izium city

Russia trying to capture the Izium city

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

5
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary