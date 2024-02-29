Speedy Trial Amendment Bill 2024 placed in JS

Bangladesh

BSS
29 February, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 10:24 pm

File photo of Bangladesh parliament
File photo of Bangladesh parliament

The Law and Order Disruption (Speedy Trial) Amendment Bill, 2024 was placed in the Jatiya Sangsad aimed at making the provisional law enacted in 2002 a permanent one to contain vandalism and obstructions to public movement.
 
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on behalf of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today placed the bill in the House with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.
 
As the Law and Order Disruption [Speedy Trial] was initially enacted for two years and its tenure was later extended on several occasions,' according to the draft of the bill.
 
"The law has successfully played an effective role in curbing crimes. This law was necessary as it proved to be useful in containing crimes," said the minister while placing the bill at the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday.
 
The Law and Order Disruption (Speedy Trial) Act remains effective until  9 April 2024.
 
In July 2019, the parliament passed the Law and Order Disruption (Speedy Trial) (Amendment) Bill 2019, extending its validity till 2024 with the aim of disposing of 'sensitive cases' that require quick disposal.
 
The minister urged the House to send the bill to the concerned parliamentary standing committee to provide a report after review it within two days.

