Speaker urges all to be proactive to boost export capacity of SMEs

Bangladesh

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today urged all concerned to be proactive in increasing the export capacity of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

"Small and medium industries are playing an important role in the economic development of the country. Therefore, everyone should contribute proactively in increasing the export capacity of small and medium industries," she said while addressing a seminar today (7 October).

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) organised the seminar titled "Improving Export Capabilities of SMEs: Succeeding Globally Upon LDC Graduation" at a city hotel, a press release said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has become one of the fastest growing economies in the world and her government is working tirelessly to develop the SME industry, Shirin added.

Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan were present there as guests of honour, the release added.

Chairman of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission Md Faizul Islam also attended the seminar as a special guest.

