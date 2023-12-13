Spanish businesses keen to make investments in Bangladesh: Outgoing envoy

Bangladesh

UNB
13 December, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 02:20 pm

Spanish businesses keen to make investments in Bangladesh: Outgoing envoy

UNB
13 December, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 02:20 pm
Spanish Envoy Francisco de Asis Benitez Salas pays courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 13 December 2023. Photo: PID
Spanish Envoy Francisco de Asis Benitez Salas pays courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 13 December 2023. Photo: PID

Many Spanish entrepreneurs are keen to visit Bangladesh to make investments here in different sectors, said the country's outgoing envoy on Wednesday.

Francisco de Asis Benitez Salas said this during a farewell call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter's official residence Ganabhaban, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told a media briefing.

In this regard, the prime minister said the Spanish investors are welcome here. "They can make investments in any sector of their choice," she said.

PM's Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.

Spain / investment / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

