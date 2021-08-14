Some trying to go to Afghanistan at Taliban’s calling: DMP commissioner

Bangladesh

Shafiqul Islam

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam said some Bangladeshis were making their way from the country to Afghanistan in response to a call by Taliban to join their ranks.

"Recently, Taliban has been calling people to join their war in Afghanistan. And some people from Bangladesh have already been motivated to join the war. We think some have been caught in India, and some are trying to reach Afghanistan on foot and in other ways," the DMP commissioner said.

He made the response in reply to a question from reporters after inspecting the security arrangements at Dhanmondi-32 on the occasion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 46th martyrdom anniversary and National Mourning Day activities on 15 August.

He said that all the intelligence agencies of the government including the cybercrime unit of the DMP, were alert in this regard, reports Prothom Alo.

Shafiqul Islam said, "We arrested a militants the day before yesterday. He is a bomb expert. He used to train online on how to make bombs. A powerful bomb was recovered in Narayanganj, which was also made under his direct supervision. A significant number of militants have been arrested this month. They do not stop. But we are trying our best so that no more incidents happen in Bangladesh."

The DMP commissioner added, "The main objective of those who are carrying out militant attacks or are trying to, is to come to the attention of international media. In other words, they have to come before international media after every incident. In this regard, 15 August is very important for them. Even if a bomb would explodes two kilometres away from the venue on 15 August, it will attract international media.

"So they are trying. We have fears, but with the utmost dedication and effort, we are working to prevent such incidents from happening," said the commissioner.

The DMP said on the occasion of 15 August, no one will be allowed to enter Dhanmondi-32 without wearing a mask. There will be police security throughout the day, so respect can be paid at any time.

The DMP commissioner said, "Traffic will be controlled on this day. We will allow people to enter the venue after thorough checking at the check post. But as long as the prime minister is there, the whole venue will be empty. Hopefully, she will leave the venue around 7.30am. Then the venue will be open leaders for the Awami League, and then for general people."

