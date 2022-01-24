Some DU teachers express solidarity with protesting SUST students

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 02:03 pm

Related News

Some DU teachers express solidarity with protesting SUST students

They gathered at the base of Aparajeyo Bangla sculpture in Dhaka University on Monday under the banner of the University Teachers Network and started a symbolic hunger strike

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 02:03 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

A portion of Dhaka University (DU) teachers on Monday (24 January) expressed solidarity with the protesting Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) students. 

They gathered at the base of Aparajeyo Bangla sculpture in Dhaka University on Monday under the banner of the University Teachers Network and started a symbolic hunger strike.

Many students of DU also joined the protest expressing their solidarity.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS
Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

Samina Lutfa, an associate professor at DU's Department of Sociology, said, they have expressed their solidarity with the protesting SUST students, adding that they also demand the resignation of SUST Vice-Chancellor Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS
Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

The hunger strike by some students of SUST demanding the Vice-Chancellor's resignation entered the sixth day on Monday with no sign of ending the stalemate in sight.

Since 19 January, 24 students have been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed.

Before that, students began protests to demand the resignation of the Provost of the Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall Zafrin Ahmed Liza after she allegedly "misbehaved" with a student.

Though she was eventually removed, students have continued their campaign to press for the resignation of the vice-chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed after police used batons and tear shells and fired shots to break up a protest.

Education Minister Dipu Moni took part in a virtual meeting with the protesting students on Saturday (22 January) night to reach a dialogue to resolve the situation; however, it drew no result.

The protesting students on Saturday night cut off the electricity connection of SUST VC's official residence.

The agitating students said the education minister assured them of accepting all their demands except for the VC's resignation – which is the core issue of their movement.

Top News / Education

SUST / Portest / Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) / Dhaka Univerisity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

52m | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

3h | Panorama
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Govt needs to show political commitment rather than just trying to satisfy pressure groups’

4h | Interviews
Caption: The office complex in London that Google has agreed to buy for $1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

Nicer offices are coming back. Google bet another $1 billion on it

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

20h | Videos
Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

20h | Videos
Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

20h | Videos
Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

4
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Estimated cost of Dhaka Subway
Infrastructure

Dhaka Subway: Traffic woes to be eased further by 2030