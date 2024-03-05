AAJ Muktomancho of Sust reintroduces 'Ek Mutho Sahitya'

05 March, 2024, 06:20 pm
AAJ Muktomancho of Sust reintroduces &#039;Ek Mutho Sahitya&#039;

AAJ Muktomancho, a vibrant cultural organisation at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust), has reintroduced its celebrated quarterly publication, "Ek Mutho Sahitya." 

The latest spring edition pays homage to the Language Martyrs of 21 February, 1952, with an editorial by Shoaib Mahmud emphasizing their significance, reads a press release. 

While names like Salam, Barkat, Rafiq, Jabbar, and Shofiur are widely recognised, the full extent of their martyrdom remains unknown, urging governmental intervention for accurate documentation. 

The cover art by Department of Architecture student 'Toqi Foisal' and another artwork by 'Udita Das' delve into the broader impact of the Language Movement. 

Additionally, 'Hasan Shawon' sheds light on the movement in Assam's Barak Valley in 1961, advocating for the Bengali language. 

Contributions from students like 'Rakibul Hasan Siam,' 'Jesmin Nahar Asha,' and 'Ahnaf Raed' in various disciplines enrich the publication with short stories and poems.

Sponsored by eco-friendly company "Potro," the edition aligns with their mission to reintroduce native flora with Bengali names. 

"Ek Mutho Sahitya" serves as a catalyst for students to hone their writing skills and celebrates notable figures in art and literature. 

Its inclusivity principle aims to make literature accessible to all, featuring diverse submissions from aspiring writers and artists. 

Sold at a nominal fee, proceeds support charitable causes, fostering student engagement in the arts.

In essence, 'AAJ Muktomancho' aims to highlight Bangladesh's cultural heritage by providing an inclusive platform for students passionate about cultural activities. 

Through "Ek Mutho Sahitya," the organization celebrates diversity, promotes cultural awareness, and fosters a sense of pride in Bangladesh's rich cultural tapestry.

