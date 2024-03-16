Somali pirates yet to make contact; growing concerns about fresh water on board

The MV Adbullah's remaining food stock for 25 days might run out if shared between the sailors and the pirates and there might be a fresh water crisis on board, said officials of the Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association (BMMOA) today (16 March).

Expressing concerns regarding the matter, Sakhawat Hossain, general secretary of the organisation, told The Business Standard that the ship has 200 metric tonnes of fresh water.

"Sharing with pirates will cause water shortages on board. In that case, this crisis can be solved by using up less water or rationing," he said.

He said the Somali pirates can provide "dumba" or other food even if there is a shortage. But there is not much scope to supply clean water [to the hostages].

Asked about the latest update on the ship, he said some sailors have been able to talk to their relatives till Friday. But the hostages could not speak to their families today.

"The pirates have not yet initiated any communication for ransom," he said.

Once contact with the pirates is initiated, the matter regarding food and water shortage of the ship will be discussed, he added.

"Efforts will be made to provide food and clean water on board quickly through third parties."

KSRM's media adviser Mizanul Islam said ships usually carry frozen fish, meat, vegetables and fruits, rice, lentils, and biscuits.

"With the pirates on board, the demand for food and water has increased. If the pirates are contacted, the issue of food will be discussed," he also said.

Mohammad Idris, a survivor of the 2010 Somali piracy attack on MV Jahan Moni, told TBS, "When there is a food shortage, pirates bring food themselves.

"Whenever there was a shortage of food [at MV Jahan Moni], two 'dumbas' were brought for us every week. Though there was more of a crisis with water."

MV Abdullah moves 50 nautical miles north, anchors near Godob Jiraan coast

As of 15 March, the Bangladeshi vessel MV Abdullah, hijacked by Somali pirates with 23 crew members on board, moved some 45-50 nautical miles north from Thursday's (14 March) anchorage point.

"The ship is now anchored about 4 nautical miles off Godob Jiraan coast," Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers Association General Secretary Shakhawat Hossain told The Business Standard at 8pm on Friday.

Godob Jiraan is a town in the northeastern Nugal province of Somalia.

MV Abdullah, which got hijacked by pirates last week while carrying coal from Mozambique's Maputo port to Al Hamriyah Port in the UAE, anchored at about 7 nautical miles away from the shore of Garacad, Somalia coast.

There has been no communication with the ship's crew on Friday, according to officials of the Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers Association. No ransom has been demanded by the pirates either.

Earlier on the day, Mizanul Islam, media advisor of KSRM Group, told TBS that the ship lifted its anchor around 3:30pm on Friday and started moving away from the previous location.

Meanwhile, the ship owners on Thursday said although the pirates have not communicated with them, they have initiated their rescue procedure.

"We have held a meeting with different international agencies to establish communication with the pirates so we can rescue our sailors as early as possible," said Meherul Karim, chief executive officer of SR Shipping, a concern of KSRM Group, the owner of the hijacked ship.

"Though they [sailors] have not contacted us directly, they were able to send messages to their families using alternative communication methods. From the family members of the abducted sailors, we have learned that they are all fine," he added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also held an urgent meeting regarding the rescue process of the crew members of the abducted ship on Thursday morning. Representatives from different authorities concerned were present at the meeting.

After the meeting, Secretary of the Maritime Affairs Unit of the foreign ministry Rear Admiral (retired) Khurshed Alam told journalists that the first priority now is to bring the sailors back with the ship.